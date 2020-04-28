House panel chairman urges agriculture road map for pandemics

The federal government needs a plan for agriculture to address massive economic disruptions like those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, House Agriculture Chairman Collin C. Peterson said Tuesday.

The Minnesota Democrat told reporters during a conference call that the House and Senate Agriculture committees need to assert their authority and address weaknesses he sees in the system. For example, he endorsed a boost in the Commodity Credit Corporation’s borrowing authority but only with congressional oversight conditions.

“We need to have a plan on the shelf with a way to deal with this stuff going forward so we’re not in the middle of a crisis flying by the seat of our pants,” he said.

Peterson said he wants greater committee oversight of the Agriculture Department’s distribution of federal aid to farmers and ranchers and its handling of surplus agriculture goods sent to food banks and pantries. He also said he doubted Congress would act in time to affect the USDA’s plan to make $16 billion in direct payments to producers who can show harm from COVID-19 related policies.

Peterson said he wants to do a thorough review of how the USDA moves food to low-income people