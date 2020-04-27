Senate appropriator eyes more COVID-19 relief for agriculture

The chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations panel said Monday he will focus on giving the Agriculture Department $20 billion in additional borrowing authority to aid farmers and ranchers when Congress returns.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., called the $19 billion relief package Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced on April 17 a good start but said the livestock and hog industries are particularly hard hit as meatpacking and processing plants temporarily close or slow down operations. Hundreds of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The package announced by Perdue would provide $16 billion in direct payments to eligible agricultural producers.

“I would like us to increase that CCC cap from $30 billion to $50 billion,” Hoeven said, referring to the Commodity Credit Corporation that the Agriculture Department uses to fund price and revenue support programs. The department is using some funds from the CCC for the relief package and tapped it in 2018 and 2019 for nearly $23 billion in trade aid payments to farmers and ranchers adversely affected by retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agriculture products.

Over the weekend, the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced it would set up a coordinating center to help find alternative markets for cattle and hog producers left with market-ready animals because of packing plant closures. The agency also raised the possibility of euthanasia of animals that cannot be sold.

But Hoeven told the North American Agricultural Journalists in a Zoom meeting that more money is needed. He had pushed for provisions to raise the Agriculture Department’s borrowing authority at the Treasury Department for the CCCC from $30 billion to $50 billion. The economic relief bill enacted March 27 provided $9.6 billion specifically for aid to agriculture and $14 billion to replenish the CCC in July.