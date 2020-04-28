Citing pandemic, coal lobby seeks lower tax for black-lung care

As the economic threat of the coronavirus pandemic emerged, a mining trade group wrote to Congress with a familiar request: reduce the tax rate coal companies pay to take care of black-lung disease victims and their widows.

That letter delivered in March was part of the mining industry’s efforts to cut its expenses, partly by tying its troubles to the pandemic.

Mandatory lobbying disclosures for January to March show the National Mining Association spent $313,000 to have discussions with Congress and the administration on a number of issues, including the black-lung excise tax and coronavirus economic relief legislation as it argued the pandemic was hurting the coal industry.

That spending was up from the $255,000 the group spent the last three months of 2019, although slightly below the $330,000 in the first quarter last year.

