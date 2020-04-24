Democrats line up against Mnuchin’s proposal to help oil companies

Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plans and it wasn’t immediately clear if Mnuchin was considering tapping into already approved money or whether he would ask Congress to allow new money for the loans. That would be a tough sell in a divided Congress.

“The Trump Administration keeps trying to find new and novel ways to bail out its oil industry allies from a downturn that is partly of its own making,” House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey told CQ Roll Call through an aide. “I wholeheartedly support assistance for every industry’s workers, as they’re the ones who both need and deserve it, but we should not be funneling billions in tax dollars to oil companies — period.”

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, was trading around $16.74 barrel early Friday afternoon, 75 percent below its price this time last year, and far below what is needed for companies to make a profit on sales.

Attempts so far by oil state lawmakers to enable the Energy Department to buy some of the oil and store it in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have been thwarted by Democrats, who kicked such a provision from the second economic relief bill. A $483.4 billion relief bill passed this week did not include any direct support for oil companies.

“I support efforts to help working people across the board, and I see no reason to single out oil and gas corporations for special treatment,” House Natural Resources Chairman Raul M. Grijalva of Arizona, said. “Any money this administration lends out needs to be available to employees in all sectors of the economy and come with an ironclad guarantee that it won’t be used to buy back stocks or hand out executive bonuses.”