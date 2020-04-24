Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has had to adapt to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and the chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee says her candidates have as well.

“I think everybody has adapted, not only in the work that I do daily on behalf of my state. I am regularly now following the CDC guidelines and sheltering in place, but I am at my kitchen table ⁠— that’s my desk now ⁠— and I am talking to the state through conference calls and Zoom meetings, and whether it’s Facetime or however, I can reach out to the community,” Cortez Masto said in an interview on Thursday.

“That’s no different for those candidates and incumbents who are running in this election cycle,” she said. “They are doing the same thing, continuing to use the technology that’s available to reach out to constituents and talk to them.”

Cortez Masto highlighted recently filed first-quarter fundraising numbers, which included just the first part of the now widespread stay-at-home orders.

“In the first quarter of this year, many of those candidates and incumbents out-raised their Senate Republican opponents. And so they’ll continue to engage, like we all have. We’ve had to adapt,” Cortez Masto said. “We’re going to figure out how we use the technology, TV, radio, social media, to still engage and talk with constituents around the state.”