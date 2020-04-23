Pelosi wore a cream-colored scarf covering her nose and mouth, matching her suit, and cleaned the podium with disinfectant wipes before and after her remarks.

Signs were placed on chairs throughout the chamber, letting members know how far to sit from one another to adhere to social distancing recommendations. Dozens of containers of disinfecting wipes were placed all over the chamber, and members used them to wipe down the spots where they stood to speak, as well as folders, phones and other belongings.

Similar to the March 27 session, House doorkeepers propped open the doors to all the third-floor galleries overlooking the chamber, allowing lawmakers to practice social distancing by sitting in the balconies rather than crowding on the House floor during the day’s debate.

Despite the additional space, health and safety officials on Capitol Hill urged members to remain in their offices ahead of the votes instead of gathering in the chamber. On the second floor, just outside the chamber doors, House floor staff set up tables with face masks and disposable gloves that many members either donned on the spot or carried with them into the chamber.

Side conversations and chatter were audible in the chamber during debate. The ambient noise seemed to be a distracting side effect of members and staff trying to speak among themselves at a distance, avoiding leaned-in whispers that were ubiquitous in the pre-coronavirus era. Still new to wearing masks, some lawmakers overcompensated for the slight muffling effect and spoke at a loud volume.