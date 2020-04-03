Then and now: Washington becomes a ghost town amid coronavirus pandemic

Politics is an inherently social pursuit, and Washington, D.C., and Capitol Hill is the hub of our political world. But with the coronavirus pandemic dramatically curtailing our social interactions, the people and places we cover are now defined by absence.

The photographs that follow comprise our favorite photos of the recent past, and what those places look like now: Absence of baseball fans. Absence of senators, of representatives, of presidents, of vice presidents or deputy attorneys general. Absence of tourists, of fellow journalists, of staffers. Absence of the profound, of the silly. Absence of Jon Stewart. Absence of a giant stuffed moose.