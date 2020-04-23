COVID-19 vaccine development raises numerous questions

As scientists race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, policymakers and regulators face challenging questions including how to balance efficacy demands with a tight timeline, plans to pay for a potential vaccine and the best way to distribute it.

Public health experts have indicated that a COVID-19 vaccine, which will take at least a year to 18 months to develop, is important for a return to normalcy.

Last week, the National Institutes of Health announced an initiative to increase collaborative efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic. Several scientific and policy implications must be weighed as a vaccine is developed. One question is how high the standards for a vaccine’s efficacy should be.

Supriya Munshaw, senior lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and an expert in commercializing new medical technologies, said it’s important to differentiate between vaccine efficacy, which is measured in clinical trials before the vaccine is approved, and vaccine effectiveness, measured after the vaccine is approved and is being administered in the general population.