NIH announces strategy for developing COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

The National Institutes of Health announced an initiative Friday to unify disparate efforts across the drug industry to respond to the coronavirus-related pandemic.

Pharmaceutical companies will collaborate across hundreds of COVID-19 clinical trials, the NIH says, by sharing “master protocols” on how those clinical trials will work.

"Collaboration is a critical ingredient for success and the FDA will continue to use every tool possible under our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program to speed the development of safe and effective medical countermeasures," said Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement.

The coronavirus-related research race has been thus far marked by chaos as dozens of private companies and researchers compete for a cure, according to a recent news report.

Project collaborators include 16 pharmaceutical companies and several government agencies. The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, an affiliated nonprofit, is coordinating the effort. The project also loops in the European Medicines Agency, an agency of the European Union responsible for the scientific evaluation of medicines.