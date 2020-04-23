Airlines boosted lobbying as pandemic spread

Major passenger airlines spent about $9.5 million on lobbying last quarter, coinciding with the passage of a federal aid package in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. That was $1.6 million more than the same period in 2019, according to an analysis of quarterly lobbying reports.

The reports cover Jan. 1 through March 31, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused airline ridership to drop steeply. Delta reported Wednesday it lost $534 million during the quarter, its first quarterly loss in more than five years.

It was also the period when Congress began working in earnest on a roughly $2 trillion spending bill that included $61 billion in federal grants and loans for airlines. President Donald Trump signed that bill into law on March 27.

That bill included $25 billion in loans and $25 billion in grants for passenger airlines, $4 billion in loans and $4 billion in grants for cargo airlines and an additional $3 billion for airline contract workers.

