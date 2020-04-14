10 airlines agree to terms for federal grants to save jobs

Ten major U.S. airlines have reached agreement with the Treasury Department on federal grants aimed at keeping airline workers on the job through Sept. 30, officials announced Tuesday.

Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, United, SkyWest and Southwest indicated they would participate in the $25 billion grant program in the $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill approved last month.

Initial drafts of the spending bill included loans but not grants. Airlines, labor unions and Democrats fought to get grants in the bill, arguing they’d provide an immediate injection of dollars to protect airline workers.

Under the terms of the grants, airlines can ask for the equivalent of their payroll between April 1 and Sept. 30 of last year, with the companies that receive grants agreeing not to furlough or cut pay or benefits until Oct. 1. An estimated 750,000 U.S. workers are employed by the airlines.