HHS reveals plans to pay hospitals, cover uninsured in pandemic

The Trump administration announced Wednesday how some of the $100 billion from a COVID-19 response law enacted last month would be allocated to cover the uninsured and how much of the rest of the money will be distributed.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said more than $40 billion will be split into four pools: a general allocation, a targeted allocation for hot spots, a rural allocation and a tribal allocation.

An unspecified amount of additional funds will go to cover the uninsured and to other providers. Azar declined to provide a breakdown of those funds but said the total amount to be distributed, including the four other pools, will be almost $50 billion.

“Congress has entrusted us with an immense amount of money to send to providers, and we will be clear and careful about how we’re doing that,” said Azar in a call with reporters Wednesday, adding that terms will be in place to prevent fraud.

The funding will be on top of $30 billion in COVID-19 response funding sent out last week to facilities and providers. Last week's allocation was distributed based only on Medicare fee-for-service revenue, which raised concerns from hospitals and other providers that treat a lot of Medicaid and uninsured patients but not many Medicare patients.