No change in Social Security, Medicare finances, for now

There was virtually no change in the financial conditions of trust funds supporting Social Security and Medicare’s inpatient hospital services over the past year, according to government reports released Wednesday.

The two huge benefit programs’ actuaries, however, acknowledged they had made no allowance for the financial impact of tens of millions of unemployed Americans no longer paying the taxes that are their primary source of funding.

Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund will run out of money in 2026, the same as was projected last year, according to the new report. The fund is now forecast to be able to cover 90 percent of incurred program costs that year, up marginally from the 89 percent estimate in last year’s report.

[CMS boosts payment rate for Medicare Advantage plans]

Meanwhile, the combined Social Security funds — Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance — will be depleted in 2035, at which time beneficiaries would get a steep cut since the fund’s revenues will be able to cover only 79 percent of costs. That’s slightly worse than last year’s estimate that benefits would be cut by 20 percent when the funds become insolvent in 2035.