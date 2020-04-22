Cyberattacks on US health care raise alarms among senators

A bipartisan group of senators wrote to the top U.S. cybersecurity officials asking them to step up monitoring, warnings and, if needed, counterstrikes against a host of foreign hackers targeting the U.S. health care system and pharmaceutical companies through cyberattacks.

In an April 20 letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of the military's U.S. Cyber Command, and Christopher Krebs, the top Homeland Security Department official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the lawmakers said they were alarmed at a spate of recent reports from private threat intelligence companies that “Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean hacking operations have targeted the health care sector and used the coronavirus as a lure in their campaigns.”

The lawmakers include Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Mark Warner, D-Va., Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

Chinese attackers are staging espionage campaigns aimed at health care and pharmaceutical companies that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawmakers said, citing recent reports by FireEye and other private companies that gather intelligence on cyber threats.

