Pentagon falls short on its cyber hygiene goals, GAO says

The Pentagon is falling short on implementing its own promised cybersecurity safeguards, according to a new government watchdog report, even as officials undertake a massive transformation to telework policies for millions of Defense Department employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report, issued by the Government Accountability Office last week, found the Defense Department has not completed tasks associated with a trio of “cyber hygiene” training initiatives dating back to 2015, including some that were supposed to be completed in 2016 and 2018.

“Overall, until DOD completes its cyber hygiene initiatives and ensures that cyber practices are implemented, the department will face an enhanced risk of successful attack,” the report said.

The incomplete tasks included developing cybersecurity training briefs for Pentagon employees in leadership positions. Officials from U.S. Cyber Command provided the Defense Department with a pair of manuals to be used in leadership training, but those briefings had not been shared as of last October, the GAO report said.

Had the briefs been incorporated into Pentagon leadership training, the report said, Pentagon officials “would have been better positioned to address cybersecurity risks” and “may have learned, among other things, how to understand, assess, and interpret cyber-reportable events and incidents and how they affect military operations.”