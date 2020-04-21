Latest aid bill has funds for providers; advocates say more is needed

Democrats notched a $100 billion victory Tuesday after an agreement to replenish funding for small-business loans included additional money for medical providers and coronavirus testing, but some providers and lawmakers said more help is needed.

Hospitals and other medical providers said they welcomed the additional aid sought by Democrats, but a tug-of-war among provider groups will likely continue. The American Hospital Association recently requested that the Department of Health and Human Services prioritize hospitals in a separate $100 billion fund that Congress provided in a previous law.

The fourth economic aid bill addressing the coronavirus pandemic includes $75 billion for medical providers and $25 billion to increase testing capacity. The legislation passed the Senate by voice vote Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be considered by the House on Thursday.

The funding falls short of the $318 billion the American Medical Group Association requested in a letter Tuesday to help medical providers cover losses. A survey by the association found that 60 percent of independent doctor groups estimate they will deplete their financial reserves in two months, while one-third are providing uncompensated care for area hospitals.