Aid bill to fund virus testing as debate over closures rolls on

The Senate on Tuesday passed a pandemic aid package that would, among other things, provide $25 billion to increase the availability of COVID-19 tests across the country.

Lawmakers and experts say increased testing capacity is needed to lift social distancing restrictions and begin a return to normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Democrats pushed for the package to include provisions to build up a nationwide testing strategy.

The agreement comes as lawmakers and governors from both parties urge the federal government to play a bigger role in coordinating a testing strategy as local officials consider how and when to lift the economic and social restrictions that kept many Americans at home for the last several weeks.

Experts say that being able to test for new cases and quickly isolate those who are positive and those they have interacted with would be crucial to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 cases.