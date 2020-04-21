FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 test

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it had authorized an at-home test for COVID-19 that patients can administer themselves.

The test, manufactured by Laboratory Corporation of America, or LabCorp, allows for patients to collect a sample from their noses and ship it into one of the corporation’s labs for testing.

A physician or another health care provider would need to order the test, according to a letter from FDA to LabCorp.

On April 5, LabCorp requested the FDA expand its March authorization to test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to allow for at-home specimen collection.

FDA “worked with LabCorp to ensure the data demonstrated from at-home patient sample collection is as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor's office, hospital or other testing site,” Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a news release.