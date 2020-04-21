AFL-CIO’s Trumka rejects reopening without safety measures

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka criticized the White House for pushing to reopen the economy without regard for worker safety and warned that premature action could raise the death toll.

"A rush to open without the proper protection for workers will lead to an explosion of the infection, many more deaths, and another shutdown," Trumka said in a Tuesday press call. “It’s a surefire way to increase the death count and plunge our economy into a second great depression.”

Trumka had criticized the White House last week for not including worker advocates on its coronavirus economic task force, the Council to Reopen America, and he said that worker input should be an important part of any plan to reopen.

A clear and enforceable workplace safety standard also should be a precondition of reopening, the labor leader said, and he criticized the Trump administration for putting an infectious disease standard on the back burner before the COVID-19 public health emergency erupted.