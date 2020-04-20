Oil prices fall below zero as oil-state lawmakers scramble

Oil prices plummeted well below zero Monday as industry advocates and oil state lawmakers continue to scramble over how to protect U.S. interests and shore up the industry.

Prices fell sharply to levels never seen before, closing at negative $37.63 per barrel, down $55.9 from Monday’s opening price.

The continuing oil market woes are likely to amplify calls from oil state lawmakers for Congress to move legislation to aid the industry.

Crude prices have continued to fall for several weeks as the coronavirus pandemic slowed global demand, exacerbating market problems brought on by a supply glut and a stalemate between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Lawmakers from oil states, including Alaska GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., have continued to push for Congress to make available $3 billion for the Energy Department to buy crude at low prices to soak up excess supply and fill federal stockpiles to the brim. The lawmakers have introduced a draft bill that they want included in a coming coronavirus economic relief package.