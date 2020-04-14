DOE negotiating with oil companies to store excess supplies

However, oil market analysts don’t anticipate that deal will have a significant impact until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and demand picks up as people return to work. And the deal did not help lift the price of oil; the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was trading at around $21.56 a barrel Tuesday morning, a price that hadn’t been seen in nearly two decades and isn’t sustainable for producers.

“When producing oil you have two options — you either use it or you store it. With the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a news release. “Providing our storage for these U.S. companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce.”

Some of the oil will be delivered to the stockpile sites as early as this month, although most will arrive in May and June, the agency said. Companies can schedule the withdrawal of their stored oil through March 2021. The DOE will retain some of the crude to cover the cost of the SPR storage.

Although some environmental groups have argued that such a plan may be illegal, the DOE says it does not require congressional approval to lease the space. The department said the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 gave it broad powers including to conduct its latest move.

'Initial step'

The DOE said the move to lease SPR storage is an “initial step” toward filling the stockpiles to its capacity.