Cassidy says Interior will speed waiving of royalty fees for oil firms

The head of the Interior Department agreed to “quickly process” oil companies’ requests about royalty payments, according to a key Gulf Coast Republican.

At least a dozen Republicans and a Democrat from oil-producing states are calling on Interior to waive royalty payments companies hand over to the federal government, citing the coronavirus pandemic, which has knocked back demand and sent already-cheap oil and gas prices plummeting

Supporters of the waivers also cited the effects of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, but that was reported to have been resolved on Thursday.

Waving royalty fees would be a multibillion-dollar windfall for the industry and also cut the federal and state governments out of revenue on the brink of a national recession. Royalties surpassed $7 billion in 2018.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said he talked Tuesday with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about protecting oil and gas jobs.