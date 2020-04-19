Top negotiators see coronavirus aid deal as early as Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic leaders said Sunday they were “very close” to a coronavirus relief deal that would provide more money for small-business loans, hospitals and testing.

Negotiators were nearing agreement on a plan to replenish a depleted small-business loan program with an additional $300 billion, along with $50 billion more for emergency disaster loans, Mnuchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The emerging deal could also include an additional $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to fund more testing of the COVID-19 pandemic that had killed more than 39,000 Americans as of Sunday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today and I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” said Mnuchin, who has served as the Trump administration’s point man on spending deals.