Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns about a spike in incidents of coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian Americans as President Donald Trump continues blaming China over the pandemic.

The push led by several Democratic lawmakers includes a letter urging the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to provide more guidance to federal agencies, statements of condemnation and a resolution denouncing anti-Asian sentiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released in April by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council documented more than 1,100 instances of discrimination against Asian Americans related to coronavirus in a two-week period.

“These reports confirm what we all feared and what we have been hearing from members of the [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] community, that the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a rise in anti-AAPI sentiment and violence,” California Democratic Rep. Mark Takano said in a statement to CQ Roll Call Thursday.

President Donald Trump and several members of Congress at times ignored calls from public health experts and others who have advised against calling novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”