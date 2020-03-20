Trump’s continued use of ‘Chinese virus’ label puts people at risk, Takano says

Donald Trump keeps calling it the “Chinese virus,” public health experts keep telling him not to, and the stakes keep getting higher.

As the president doubles down on the phrase, Democrats in Congress warn it could put Americans in harm’s way. “For me it’s not about China, it’s about Asian Americans who need to be respected,” Rep. Mark Takano said in an interview with CQ Roll Call.

“This virus is going to affect Democrats, Republicans, independents, Chinese, Europeans all the same,” added Takano, while the rhetoric surrounding it will not.

Trump used the term again on Friday, and his explanations throughout the week have veered between geography and geopolitics. “It’s not racist at all,” he reasoned on Wednesday, because the first cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in China. A day earlier, the president said he was trying to combat disinformation. “China was putting out information which was false, that our military gave this to them,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room. “Rather than having an argument, I said I have to call it where it came from.”