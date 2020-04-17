Chaplains remain socially distant but spiritually connected

“I thank God for the technology,” Barry Black said over Zoom.

The 62nd chaplain of the Senate is working from home in his self-proclaimed “man cave,” and so is his bow tie. It’s not exactly quarantine attire, but he has more than 100 in his collection, and that counts for something right now.

At first, when the crisis was intensifying, it was pretty much business as usual for him. “As they battle this coronavirus pandemic, may they not forget the marginalized,” he said on the Senate floor March 23, as he delivered the opening prayer that is one of the chaplain’s regular duties.

He’s never had to preach quite like this. So the bow tie stays because it’s familiar, even if the video chats are not. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a great spiritual awakening is the harvest that comes out of this challenging season,” he told me, after we both adjusted our cameras and exchanged phrases like, “OK, is this working?”

Black is the first Seventh-day Adventist and the first African American to hold the job. He’s prayed through an impeachment trial, government shutdowns and the Great Recession. For 17 years, he’s had the ear of the powerful, speaking of moral clarity in a deep ringing voice.