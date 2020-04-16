Second round of emergency medical provider funds delayed

A second wave of emergency funds that Congress directed to medical providers appears to be delayed, after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told the House Appropriations Committee the distributions could take another week and a half to calculate.

Azar’s projection follows Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma’s remarks to reporters Wednesday that the second batch would be distributed this week. Verma declined to share specifics on what formula the department is using to divvy up the funds.

House Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., revealed the delay in a letter to Azar Thursday after a phone call the secretary held with committee members. HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan previously told DeLauro and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee ranking member Patty Murray, D-Wash., on April 6 that the department was aiming to calculate the second round of funds within seven to 10 days.

A CMS spokesperson declined to comment. HHS did not return a request for comment.