Immigration policies may delay help from foreign medical grads

Then, in a March 26 tweet, the State Department encouraged “medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.” The State Department walked back its comments the following day to clarify it was not recruiting foreign residents and would only process applications already in the system.

“The Department of State stands ready to work with doctors and other medical professionals who are already accepted into existing U.S. programs and otherwise expected to travel to the United States to work or study,” William Walters, the deputy chief medical officer for operations in the State Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, said at a March 27 news conference.

Neither the State Department nor the Department of Homeland Security has issued guidance on how J-1 visa holders will be affected under current travel restrictions or as the administration continues to adjust policies related to foreign travel. The U.S. health care system already relies heavily on immigrants, who make up about 17 percent of all medical professionals, according to a 2017 Migration Policy Institute study.

Foreign medical professionals also may come to the U.S. under other visas, including the H-1B, which U.S. employers use to temporarily hire foreign nationals in specialty occupations like technology and engineering. The Department of Homeland Security conducts an annual lottery to determine which employers will be able to petition for those visas.

More than 10,000 medical residents already are in the country on J-1 visas and H-1B visas, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.