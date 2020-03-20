States, schools work on health worker shortage due to virus

States and medical organizations are taking steps to prevent health care workforce shortages, which could emerge because those on the front lines are among the most at risk for contracting COVID-19. Loosening licensure requirements is a big part of these efforts in many states.

Half of the U.S. residents exposed to confirmed COVID-19 cases were health care workers, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data issued last week.

“This trend will accelerate in the coming weeks and months, as health care workers increasingly come into contact with patients with COVID-19 and shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment worsen,” reads a Health Affairs post published Wednesday. “New infections among health care workers may skyrocket.”

In an effort to ease some workforce shortage concerns, Vice President Mike Pence announced an emergency order Wednesday requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to move toward allowing physicians to practice across state lines. Some states have already taken steps toward easing licensing restrictions for providers, and the federal move could make it easier to focus resources on areas that have been especially hard hit.