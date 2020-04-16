Restaurant owners: Small biz program not enough to save industry

Independent restaurant owners say the small-business loan program Congress created to protect jobs won’t be enough to save their industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

With many restaurants unlikely to reopen anytime soon, owners say the two-month loans available through the Paycheck Protection Program would do them little good.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, which represents 500,000 restaurants, called for longer-term relief.

“Most restaurateurs I talk to, they don’t believe they’ll survive this,” said Tom Colicchio, a renowned chef and lead judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” series. “We need to save this industry. PPP is not going to do it,” he said, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program that is part of the latest economic relief package enacted last month.

Colicchio and other chefs told reporters in a conference call Thursday that any new loans should come with a date of origin coinciding with when it’s safe for a restaurant to reopen, not the date that a loan was made. “My restaurant will not be open in two months,” he said.