Oil state governors seek renewable fuel waiver for refiners

Oil-state governors want the EPA to waive refineries’ obligations to comply with the nation’s biofuels policy, arguing that the coronavirus pandemic is causing the industry economic hardship.

The governors’ request reflects the long-standing tension between oil states and farm states that have benefited the most from the Renewable Fuel Standard, which requires refineries to add plant-based fuels such as corn ethanol and biodiesel from soybeans into the nation’s motor fuels.

The oil industry and its backers in government have resisted the policy from the onset because it eats into their profits.

And the demands for reduced renewable fuel obligations precede the coronavirus.

The letter sent Wednesday was signed by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas, Gary Herbert of Utah, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Mark Gordon of Wyoming. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, also separately requested the exemptions.