EPA expected to finalize eased mercury emissions rule

The EPA is expected to finalize a rule that would make it easier for oil and coal-fired power plants to release mercury and other toxic air pollutants, despite bipartisan objection and some industry pushback.

While the rule would not outright eliminate the Obama administration standards, it would alter their legal justification by recalculating the costs and benefits of the so-called Mercury and Air Toxics Standard, or MATS.

The EPA said Administrator Andrew Wheeler will make an “air policy announcement” later Thursday.

The changes come as the country combats the coronavirus, an illness more deadly to people with respiratory health problems, including those resulting from long-term pollution exposure. Mercury is linked to myriad health problems, including severe damage to the lungs, brain and other organs, and damage to fetuses.

Carper, Alexander

“Our country is suffering the grave and growing loss of tens of thousands of American lives to a novel coronavirus that attacks our respiratory systems, and this EPA is advancing rules that will cause more respiratory illness,” Sen. Thomas R. Carper, the top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, said Thursday in anticipation of the finalized rule.