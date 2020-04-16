CBP officers demand more protective gear amid COVID fears

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are seeking more personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, expressing concerns that their work leaves them unnecessarily vulnerable, according to the president of the union chapter representing agents at the country’s busiest ports of entry.

“We are here exposed to a silent and invisible attack, and we're taking these situations home with our families,” said CBP officer Jorge Llanos, president of the National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 105, which represents nearly 4,000 CBP employees in the San Diego sector.

Llanos told CQ Roll Call that CBP officers process 60,000 to 70,000 people who cross back and forth along the U.S. southern border every day through the San Diego area, including the San Ysidro port of entry, the busiest in the nation.

The local union chapter says it needs more masks, goggles and gloves because of the volume of daily interaction along the border. It also wants more coronavirus testing kits.

“We are extremely low in existing quantities and we have to sparingly use them,” Llanos, a 20-year agency veteran, said of the requested supplies. “We will be open to other options, but social distancing is not enough.”