CBP returns thousands of migrants since COVID-19 order

Customs and Border Protection said Thursday it returned more than 6,000 migrants who arrived at the border without papers since COVID-19-related restrictions were put in place March 21.

The agency has returned 6,375 migrants at the southern border and 20 at the northern border under the policy adopted March 21, according to CBP data.

The CBP said in a statement that 80 percent of the people its officers encountered at the borders since March 21 were sent back within two hours.

By turning them back, the administration bypassed the regular processes that would have allowed the migrants to apply for asylum and other protections. Migrants who arrive at the border and claim asylum are typically allowed to make their case to an immigration judge, a process that could take months or even years.

The Trump administration said in March that it would close the northern and southern borders to non-essential travel in an attempt to contain COVID-19 infections and “reduce the incentive for a mass global migration.” The order to promptly return any migrants lacking papers was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.