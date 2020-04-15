Senators scrutinize FTC powers to curb COVID-19 price gouging

A bipartisan pair of senators is pressing the Federal Trade Commission to clarify its authority to combat price gouging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Congress are alarmed over reports of huge price hikes on some consumer products that are in high demand because of the crisis. The Financial Times reported last month that prices for some items listed on Amazon.com that were sought by consumers to fight the coronavirus represented a 2,000 percent markup from previous listings.

The FTC has been largely silent on the matter, and the Justice Department has taken a lead role under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who lead the Senate Commerce Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, say that’s insufficient.

“The FTC should be just as vigilant as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers said in a letter Tuesday to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons.