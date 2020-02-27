Vaccine prices a flashpoint in coronavirus funding talks

The National Institutes of Health customarily grants exclusive licenses to pharmaceutical companies to continue drug research and development, particularly once they reach a phase of human testing that becomes more expensive and time-consuming. But this process typically prompts concerns about whether its partnerships with the drug industry to bring products to market will result in an affordable product.

The same thing happened during the Zika virus outbreak. The NIH granted an exclusive license to a vaccine manufacturer in 2017, almost a year after concern about the virus had peaked. But it still prompted enough concern from lawmakers that the head of the NIH division that developed the vaccine had to try to pre-empt their criticism.

“We always need a pharmaceutical partner,” Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CQ Roll Call in October 2017. “I can’t think of a vaccine, even one in which we’ve put substantial intellectual and resource input, that was brought to the goal line without a partnership with industry. So this is a very natural process that we’re doing right now.”

He argued that for vaccines like Zika, which might predominantly be used in low-income countries, drugmakers don’t see a lot of financial incentive to get involved, which is why the NIH needs to grant exclusive licenses. But he argued that the process hasn’t had an impact on vaccine affordability.

“I have not seen in my experience situations in which we were involved in the development of a vaccine, particularly for low- and middle-income countries that really needed it, where the pharmaceutical companies priced it out of their reach,” Fauci said.