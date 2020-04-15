Census delays pose risks for legislative map drawing

The Census Bureau's new plan for a delayed 2020 census — if the agency can pull it off — could mean chaos for states drawing new legislative maps next year.

Hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau has proposed starting major field operations in June and delivering the final data for map drawing four months after its current Dec. 30 deadline. That would require a change in law for apportionment, and potentially more appropriations for a process that has already been budgeted $15.6 billion.

Even if the Census Bureau meets the new timeline, states like Virginia, New Jersey and Texas that have to draw new maps in 2021 may not meet their own deadlines, according to New York Law School professor Jeff Wice.

[Administration seeks to delay census to summer]

Wice, who has worked on redistricting cases tied to the last five census cycles, said he’s never encountered anything like this.