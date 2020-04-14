President Donald Trump’s assertion of virtually unlimited power to force state governments to reopen businesses is being met with opposition from across the Republican spectrum, from libertarians like Sen. Rand Paul to the highest ranking GOP woman in Congress, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney.

While Congress may be unwilling or unable to convene because of the coronavirus pandemic and serve as a check on his authority, the span of ideologies represented from his critics is notable.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican known for his critiques of the sweep of powers of the executive branch, joined in the opposition on Tuesday.

“The constitution doesn’t allow the federal gov’t to become the ultimate regulator of our lives because they wave a doctor’s note. Powers not delegated are RESERVED to states & the PEOPLE,” Paul tweeted. “If we dispense with constitutional restraints, we will have more to worry about than a virus.”