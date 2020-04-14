Congress won’t be back until May at the earliest

The Senate will not return to Washington for regular legislative action before May 4, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday. The move follows a Monday announcement that the House will also push back its expected return date until May.

“As the country continues working together to flatten the curve, following the advice of health experts, the full Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. sooner than Monday, May 4th. All members will receive at least 24 hours’ notice if this changes,” McConnell said in a statement.

The Senate was scheduled to return for regular legislative business on April 20, with the nomination of Robert J. Feitel to be inspector general of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as its first agenda item. McConnell said Senate leaders in both parties were part of the decision and emphasized that senators are continuing to work in their home states, despite not being able to meet on Capitol Hill.

“The coronavirus does not take days off and the United States Senate must not either, wherever we are,” the Kentucky Republican said.

The Senate has been in recess since March when it passed a multi-trillion-dollar economic aid bill to counter the coronavirus.