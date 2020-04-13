House committees are staying busy making information requests, reviewing documents and eyeing less-formal proceedings to get around rules requiring in-person hearings during the long recess caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Committees can hear from live witnesses in “non-hearing” events like briefings, round tables or panels, and some continue to issue seek information and letters from the agencies they oversee. But logistical difficulties holding teleconferences, platform security concerns and other issues are pushing some to figure out ways to continue oversight without holding public meetings.

Guidance on virtual hearings circulated by the House Rules Committee and obtained by CQ Roll Call states hearings require “physical presence.” House rules simply do not allow for virtual hearings where lawmakers typically make motions, mark up bills or hear sworn testimony and can’t be changed until the body reconvenes.

“Any changes to the rules would require unanimous consent or members traveling back to Washington and voting in person,” said House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass.