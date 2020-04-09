‘Paper hearings’ replace committee staple in the Senate

The Commerce Committee paper hearing on consumer data and coronavirus will kick off Thursday morning when the panel will post opening statements from Chairman Roger Wicker and ranking member Maria Cantwell along with opening testimony from the seven scheduled witnesses. By the close of business on Thursday, questions from lawmakers on the panel will be sent to the witnesses, who will have 96 business hours to respond.

The questions and answers from the witnesses will post on the panel’s website, and an official transcript will be produced and posted. The full paper hearing will eventually be submitted into the official record, which requires unanimous approval.

The paper hearings in the Commerce Committee are being built on consensus and a higher level of cooperation than usual, according to the committee aide. Bipartisan buy-in on hearing topics and input from both sides of the aisle on witnesses means that it’s less likely that a Democrat would object to entering the substance of the paper hearings into the record.

Written testimony from witnesses and questions from lawmakers won’t produce the dramatic exchanges that sometimes arise when senators press for answers or witnesses are caught off guard or unprepared by a question. But a Republican aide said witnesses have been strongly encouraged to answer questions as if they were sitting live before the panel and to not scrub testimony.

An internal memo pertaining to paper hearings that was obtained by CQ Roll Call states that paper hearings are not official hearings according to the Standing Rules of the Senate, and that entering any of their documentation into the official record would require a unanimous consent agreement taken when senators are physically present.