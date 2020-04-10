Lawmakers prod USDA to aid local food growers hit by pandemic

More than 30 senators from both parties called on the Agriculture Department to provide robust aid for small growers and meat producers who are the backbone of the farm-to-table movement.

In a Thursday letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, 29 Democrats, independents Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said public health restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus have imposed extra expenses for packaging, sanitizing and transportation, or closed restaurants, university dining halls, farmers markets and other venues that these farmers depended on for sales.

Food businesses that remain open are operating under social distancing requirements and limited service, which means fewer orders for their suppliers. State and local officials have been particularly divided over how to address farmers markets, with some shuttering them and others declaring them an essential service that should continue, albeit with restrictions.

Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., were among the lawmakers who signed the letter.

Specifically, they said small farmers who can show that at least 25 percent of their total income comes from local sales should be eligible for direct payments administered by the Farm Service Agency to cover lost revenue and additional costs to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines out of $9.5 billion that Congress included in the third coronavirus economic relief package as a pool of aid money to address financial distress spreading across various segments of agriculture.