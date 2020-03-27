State Department agrees to process more farm worker visas

The State Department will start processing more applicants seeking H-2A temporary guest worker visas, raising the likelihood that U.S. farmers will have foreign workers in time for spring planting.

“We anticipate the vast majority of otherwise qualified H-2A applicants will now be adjudicated without an interview,” according to a State Department announcement on its travel website.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the breakthrough Thursday night and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a confirmation Friday.

Pompeo is authorizing consular officers to expand the categories of H-2A visa applicants who can be processed without an in-person interview. Officers are now given leeway to waive the interview for first-time and returning H-2A workers “who have no apparent ineligibility or potential ineligibility,” the State Department website says.

In-person interviews will no longer be required for H-2A applicants with past H-2A visas that expired in the last 48 months if they did not require a waiver of ineligibility at that time.