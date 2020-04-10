Campus Notebook: Nine Capitol Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus

Nine Capitol Police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking a substantial increase in cases within the department.

This comes weeks after Chief Steven A. Sund said in an email to the police union on March 20 that the entire force need not be tested.

“No USCP officers have been identified to be at high risk and no testing required,” Sund wrote back then.

Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police confirmed the number of cases.

On April 9 — when there were eight confirmed cases — Malecki said the department is taking steps to protect the officers who guard the Capitol complex and maintain a physical presence on the campus while many congressional staffers work from home and members are mostly in their home states and districts.