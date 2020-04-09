FAA gives flight attendants some space, and a pass on safety demos

Concerns over the coronavirus have temporarily disrupted yet another long-standing practice: The pre-flight safety demonstration.

The FAA on Thursday said it would ease regulations requiring flight attendants to demonstrate how to use life preservers and oxygen masks before takeoff in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a six-page order responding to a request from trade group Airlines for America, the FAA also said it would allow flight attendants normally forced to share a jump seat during takeoff and landing to instead sit in passenger seats near the exits in order to abide by the social distance guidelines recommended to avoid the spread of the disease.

The relocation, the FAA said, will help flight attendants “comply with recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning proximity to other people.”

Airlines for America contacted the FAA after expressing concern that a shortage of disinfectant wipes would “place crewmembers in the position of donning and demonstrating the oxygen masks and life vests during passenger briefings without having the equipment properly disinfected prior to each briefing.”