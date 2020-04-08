Virus exposure risk scares transport workers, threatens supply chain

Transportation workers say a lack of available protective equipment and confusing, conflicting guidelines from the federal government have put them at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Dozens or more of the workers have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents transit workers in the U.S. and Canada, reported 13 of its U.S. members have died since the pandemic began spreading in the United States. And on Monday night, interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg told reporters that 33 agency employees have died from the virus — all from the divisions of subways and buses. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO reports two deaths among its members.

Those figures do not include the transportation workers who have become ill or been forced to quarantine because they were in contact with people who were ill.

Protective gear has been in short supply since the pandemic began spreading in earnest in the United States, leaving most Americans “hunting and pecking for the supplies they need,” according to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.