Calls grow for Trump to relax humanitarian sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration is coming under increasing pressure to modify its sanctions on Iran to allow medicine and medical equipment to be imported into the Islamic Republic, which is struggling to manage a coronavirus health disaster.

The calls for the tweaking or suspension of sanctions are coming from across a broad swath of the political spectrum and include progressives and moderates. Even some of the most hawkish voices on Iran have said they support technical modifications to the sanctions regime to facilitate the flow of humanitarian goods into the country.

But, like most things in Washington, the devil is in the details.

In the past few weeks, multiple proposals have been offered by different groups of Democratic lawmakers as well as presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and from a coalition of two dozen European and American former senior officials from different parts of the ideological spectrum.

Nearly all of the proposals agree the Trump administration needs to do more to clarify to foreign businesses and banks exactly what types of medical items it is exempting from its sanctions regime.