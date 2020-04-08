Washington state Democrats press reluctant Boeing to take federal loans

The letter expressed concern that the company was suspending operations and requiring employees unable to telework to use vacation or sick leave or seek unemployment.”

But Calhoun has made it clear he’s uneasy about the company handing over equity to the federal government.

“If they force it, we just look at all the other options, and we’ve got plenty of them,” he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo last month. He said it’s “not ideal” to not have the aid, “but if they attach too many things to it, of course you take a different course.”

He expressed that concern even after the company had requested $60 billion in liquidity from the federal government as part of the relief package, saying he preferred an option that would simply allow the company to pay back the loan with interest.

Awaiting guidance

A person familiar with the company’s decision-making said it is still waiting for guidance from the Treasury Department about conditions and requirements for the relief and will assess what to do based on that guidance.

The law did not cite Boeing by name, but a provision allocating $17 billion in loans for “businesses critical to maintaining national security” was widely believed to apply to the troubled company, which has struggled in the aftermath of two Boeing 737 Max accidents in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.