Senators get kits with N-95 masks. Feinstein is donating her supply

Senator Dianne Feinstein wants the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to look into the number of N-95 and cloth masks senators have in office emergency packs and donate what they can.

“As you know, every Senate office has been issued an emergency pack by the Senate Sergeant at Arms (SAA) that includes, among other things, N-95 masks and cloth procedure masks,” the California Democrat said in her letter. “The SAA has now issued guidance that each Senator is free to use the equipment in these emergency kits as we see fit.”

Emergency supply kits provided to each office have 10 N-95 masks, a Democratic Senate aide said. The kits, provided to lawmaker offices in Washington and their districts, as well as committee offices, are mostly designed for building emergencies like fires.