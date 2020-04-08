Hospitals await details as emergency fund allocations begin

The Trump administration is beginning to distribute money from a new $100 billion hospital emergency fund to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the hardest-hit hospitals are not prioritized in the first wave of money, and parameters on who qualifies are still unclear.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma announced Tuesday that the department would be advancing $30 billion of the funds to providers through direct deposit based on their Medicare revenues this week. She also noted that CMS had pushed out an additional $34 billion in loans in the past five days through Medicare’s advance payment program, while the Department of Health and Human Services announced $1.3 billion more in separate funding for community health centers.

But Verma did not offer a clear picture on who qualifies for the new grant money, a question provider groups have been asking since Congress passed the more than $2 trillion economic aid package last month. Interest groups have jockeyed for priority consideration as the health care system struggles with a sharp decline in revenue amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Verma did indicate that a wide range of providers would be eligible, citing pediatricians, children’s hospitals and OB-GYNs in her remarks.

She also acknowledged that the first wave would fall short of what many vulnerable safety-net providers need, since the formula does not incorporate Medicaid or other funding streams. But Medicare offered the quickest path to distributing the much-needed funds.